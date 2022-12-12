Crude oil is moving toward its 100 hour moving average

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $72.29. That's up $1.26 on the day. The high price just reached $72.59 and in doing so is approaching the falling 100 are moving average is $72.88 (blue line in the chart above).

The high price from Friday is near that level at $72.90. It would take a move above that moving average level and the Friday high (and stay above) to increase the bullish bias at least in the short term.

The swing low from November 28 at $73.59 would be the next upside target on a break of the $72.90 level, followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the December 1 high at $75.08 A swing high level up to $75.41 (see yellow area and red number circles on the hourly chart above) would all need to be broken to put the buyers progressively more in control.

Friday, the low price reached $70.07 just above the natural support at $70. The low price today only get to $70.27 before rotating back to the upside.