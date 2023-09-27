WTI crude oil breaks to highest level since November 2022

The price of WTI crude oil is trading up $2.27 or 2.51% at $92.65. The high price reached $92.72 which is the highest level since November 7.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price moved above the swing high from September 19 at $92.43. Staying above is more bullish.

Yesterday the low price bottomed at $80.19. At that price, the price tested a key swing area between $88.07 and $88.37 (see yellow area on the chart above). Support buyers came in in that area and pushed the price higher breaking above the 100 and 200-hour moving averages in the process.

Fundamentally, durable goods orders showed better-than-expected strength. Concerns about supplies or also helping to push the price higher.

After breaking the 200-hour moving average the price based against the 200-hour moving average before extending to the upside.

Up ahead at the bottom of the hour, the EIA weekly inventory data will be released. The expectations shall: