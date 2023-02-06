oil

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $74.11. That's up $0.72 or 0.98%.

The low price today reached a $72.25. The high was at $74.41.

The low today, took out the January low at $72.46 but could not sustain downside momentum. The low was the lowest level going back to December 12th.

On Friday, the price fell below a upward sloping trend line. The underside comes in at $75.40 area.