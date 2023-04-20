WTI crude oil stalled against its 100 day moving average

WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term futures settle at $77.29, declining by $1.87 or 2.36%. Throughout the day, prices fluctuated between a low of $76.97 and a high of $79.07. Examining the daily chart, the low price narrowly missed its 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (MA) by $0.14, settling at $76.83 (refer to the blue line in the chart). Buyers capitalized on this opportunity, leaning against the level.

It is important to note that last week's high price stopped just shy of its higher 200-day MA (green line in the chart). Sellers took advantage of this test. Additionally, a gap exists between the March 31 high and the April 3 low, ranging from $75.70 to $79. This gap emerged after OPEC+ announced production cuts during that weekend, taking the markets by surprise.

Should the price drop below the 100-day MA, traders will likely shift their focus to targeting the gap.