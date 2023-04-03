The OPEC production cut over the weekend sent crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term prices sharply to the upside. The crude oil futures are settling at $80.42 that's up $4.75 or 6.28%. The high price for the day reached $81.69. The low price was at $79.00.

Crude oil gapped above its 100 day moving average today

Looking at the daily chart above, the price gapped above both the 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term and the downward sloping trendline connecting recent highs. The price also moved above the March 7 high of $80.94 but fell short of the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the October 2023 high at $82.52, and just ahead of that January 2023 high of $82.66.

A move above the $82 and 66 level would open the door for further upside momentum. In contrast, moving below $79 and ultimately below the 100 day moving average is $77.23, would frustrate buyers and should lead to further downside probing.

Since bottoming on March 20, the price is been up on eight of 11 trading days. The price has moved from a low of $64.36 to a high today of $81.69. That's a huge move of $17.33 or 26.92% in 11 trading days.