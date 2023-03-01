USDJPY bounces off the 200 hour moving average

The stronger price components in ISM index has the yields moving to the upside, and pushing up the USDJPY in the process.

The 10 year yield is now up 8.2 bps at 3.994% - just below 4%. The 2 year is up 8.4 bps.

Looking at the USDJPY, the pair has moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 135.093 (blue line in the chart above). That retest comes after selling in the European session took the price below that moving average, and down to retest its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above).

Recall from last week, the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) stalled the fall on Friday.

So the last two tests of the 200 hour moving average have found willing buyers against the risk defining moving average level.

What next?

The Asian session highcame in at 136.46. The high price from Monday was at 136.54. Those levels will be the next targets to get to and through before the extreme price from yesterday's trade at 136.899. That high stalled ahead of the falling 100 day moving average 137.00, and the 200 day moving average at 137.186.

Overall, the sellers had their shot beef below the 100 hour moving average, but could not extend below the 200 hour moving average to confirm the selling momentum from a technical perspective.

US stocks have started to react to the higher yields as well.