Up close to $5000







The 200 day moving average for the digital currency is at $40,395 today (give or take). A move above that level is needed to tilt the bias back to the upside.



the price of bitcoin is rising and trades to a new day high at $38,705. That's up nearly $5000 on the day. The digital currency reached day weekend a low of $31,107 (on my chart). Last week, the low reached near $30000.