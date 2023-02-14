ZuluTrade, the social trading platform that not so long ago rocked the stage in Dubai, winning the “Best Social Trading Solution - MEA” at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023, enjoys the spotlight of the media again with its announcement to expand its operations in Japan.

The decision to become more active in the Nippon country is the result of a well thought out approach, as the company aims to service more tech-savvy traders, which Japan is famously home to.

Tajinder Virk, Finvasia Group Co-founder and CEO ZuluTrade, said: “We are excited to extend our offering to Japanese traders. We plan to release a suite of products and services tailored to the Japanese market, specifically more tech-driven services and instruments to meet the sophisticated demands of Nippon traders.”

The company will offer its regular services, as well as series of new, Japan-centric products and services through its already established entity in the country - ZuluTrade Japan CO Ltd., licensed under the FSA with its Investment Account Licence (Registration number: Kanto Finance Bureau, Financial Instruments and Exchange Act No. 1058).

With visionaries such as Manabu Kato, Kaouru Nishi, prominent businessmen and financiers in the country, and Finvasia’s Co-founder in its Board of Directors, ZuluTrade starts a new chapter in its 15-year-old history. First opening an office in Hiroshima, the company also mulls plans to open a second office in Tokyo. However, no official statements have been made.

More exciting features and products, including a brand-new social trading portal with fast-track onboarding and low fees to give traders a head start on their journey. In addition, ZuluTrade’s broker-agnostic and transparent environment will also undergo a number of changes and adjustments aimed at increasing its stability.

Furthermore, the company has also started working on a new and improved version of its current social trading infrastructure, ZuluTrade 2.0, which will be launched in the coming months.

Sharing his thoughts on ZuluTrade’s Japan expansion, Manabu Kato, Director, also said: “I am pleased to carry ZuluTrade’s mission forward and reach new heights with ZuluTrade 2.0.”

Kaouru Nishi, ZuluTrade Japan Director, added: “I am excited to introduce ZuluTrade in Japan. Traders need diversification, variation, and I believe ZuluTrade ticks all boxes when it comes to portfolio diversification and smooth user experience.”

About ZuluTrade

ZuluTrade is the largest broker-agnostic social wealth management and copy trading platform in the world. It revolutionised copy trading by creating a “one of its kind” conflict-free, socially-driven, broker and platform agnostic social network in 2007.

Catering to both advanced and novice investors, ZuluTrade offers the biggest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market. Investors can experience simplified Social Trading across multiple instruments including Forex, Stock CFD’s, Crypto CFD’s, Commodities and Indices.

ZuluTrade is authorised and regulated in the EU by Hellenic Capital and Market Commission (HCMC) and Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Japan. Its parent company, Finvasia Group, has entities across the globe that are regulated/registered with over 30 regulatory bodies in various capacities.

To find out more, reach out to marketing@zulutrade.com.