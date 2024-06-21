Leading lights from the world of online trading gathered at Columbia Beach, Limassol, Cyprus to celebrate the best Brokers and B2B brands over the past 12 months as part of the official UF AWARDS Global 2024.

The winning companies were congratulated in a special ceremony on June 20, organised by Ultimate Fintech, with each award acting as a true testament to their strong commitment to innovation and success in the industry.

The event concluded the final day of iFX EXPO International 2024, a flagship exhibition in which brokers, investors, IBs, PSPs, liquidity providers, and fintech innovators met at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort between 18-20 June.

Now that recipients of the UF AWARDS Global 2024 Awards have been officially confirmed, the full list of winners can be revealed:

BROKER AWARDS

BEST CFD BROKER - GLOBAL: JUSTMARKETS

BEST NEWCOMER BROKER - GLOBAL: MC MARKETS

BEST BROKER FOR COPY TRADING - GLOBAL: XTREND SPEED

BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT - GLOBAL: TITAN FX

BEST VALUE BROKER - GLOBAL: EC MARKETS

BEST RESEARCH AND EDUCATION PROVIDER - GLOBAL: BDSWISS

BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME - GLOBAL: JUSTMARKETS

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - GLOBAL: FXGT.COM

BEST FOREX SPREADS - GLOBAL: TRADING PRO

BEST EMERGING BROKER - GLOBAL: SKILLING

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS

BEST ECN/STP BROKER - GLOBAL: AAAFX

MOST TRUSTED BROKER - GLOBAL: DERIV

BEST TRADE EXECUTION - GLOBAL: BDSWISS

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS

BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - GLOBAL: VANTAGE

BEST GLOBAL BROKER - GLOBAL: FXVIEW

BROKER OF THE YEAR - GLOBAL: BROKER OF THE YEAR

B2B AWARDS

BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - GLOBAL: AQUARIX FINTECH

BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: TRADECORE

BEST FINTECH AI SOLUTION - GLOBAL: SWISET

BEST AUTOMATED PERFORMANCE TOOL - GLOBAL: PLUGIT

BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: SCALETRADE

BEST LOW LATENCY TRADING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: YOUR BOURSE

BEST SERVICES FOR PARTNERS - GLOBAL: CTRADER

BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: LETKNOW PAY

BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT SOLUTION - GLOBAL: FINRAX

BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ISAM SECURITIES

BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: ONEZERO

BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FREEDOM PSP

BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY

BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: FYNXT

BEST LIQUIDITY AGGREGATOR - GLOBAL: TOOLS FOR BROKERS

MOST TRUSTED LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FINALTO

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER

BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ZULUTRADE

The award winners mentioned above have excelled in their respective categories, demonstrating outstanding performance and a steadfast dedication to delivering top-notch services within a highly-competitive global marketplace.

Each UF Award represents the ultimate validation of success, with all categories being voted on by industry peers, highlighting the most forward-thinking brokers and B2B service providers that are pioneers in what is an constantly evolving sector.

Ultimate Fintech expresses its appreciation to everyone involved in this year’s UF AWARDS Global, from participants and nominees to those who cast their votes, while also extending their congratulations to the worthy winners.