Leading lights from the world of online trading gathered at Columbia Beach, Limassol, Cyprus to celebrate the best Brokers and B2B brands over the past 12 months as part of the official UF AWARDS Global 2024.
The winning companies were congratulated in a special ceremony on June 20, organised by Ultimate Fintech, with each award acting as a true testament to their strong commitment to innovation and success in the industry.
The event concluded the final day of iFX EXPO International 2024, a flagship exhibition in which brokers, investors, IBs, PSPs, liquidity providers, and fintech innovators met at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort between 18-20 June.
Now that recipients of the UF AWARDS Global 2024 Awards have been officially confirmed, the full list of winners can be revealed:
BROKER AWARDS
- BEST CFD BROKER - GLOBAL: JUSTMARKETS
- BEST NEWCOMER BROKER - GLOBAL: MC MARKETS
- BEST BROKER FOR COPY TRADING - GLOBAL: XTREND SPEED
- BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT - GLOBAL: TITAN FX
- BEST VALUE BROKER - GLOBAL: EC MARKETS
- BEST RESEARCH AND EDUCATION PROVIDER - GLOBAL: BDSWISS
- BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME - GLOBAL: JUSTMARKETS
- MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - GLOBAL: FXGT.COM
- BEST FOREX SPREADS - GLOBAL: TRADING PRO
- BEST EMERGING BROKER - GLOBAL: SKILLING
- BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS
- BEST ECN/STP BROKER - GLOBAL: AAAFX
- MOST TRUSTED BROKER - GLOBAL: DERIV
- BEST TRADE EXECUTION - GLOBAL: BDSWISS
- MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS
- BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - GLOBAL: VANTAGE
- BEST GLOBAL BROKER - GLOBAL: FXVIEW
- BROKER OF THE YEAR - GLOBAL: BROKER OF THE YEAR
B2B AWARDS
- BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - GLOBAL: AQUARIX FINTECH
- BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: TRADECORE
- BEST FINTECH AI SOLUTION - GLOBAL: SWISET
- BEST AUTOMATED PERFORMANCE TOOL - GLOBAL: PLUGIT
- BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: SCALETRADE
- BEST LOW LATENCY TRADING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: YOUR BOURSE
- BEST SERVICES FOR PARTNERS - GLOBAL: CTRADER
- BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: LETKNOW PAY
- BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT SOLUTION - GLOBAL: FINRAX
- BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ISAM SECURITIES
- BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: CENTROID SOLUTIONS
- BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: ONEZERO
- BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FREEDOM PSP
- BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY
- BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: FYNXT
- BEST LIQUIDITY AGGREGATOR - GLOBAL: TOOLS FOR BROKERS
- MOST TRUSTED LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FINALTO
- BEST TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER
- BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ZULUTRADE
The award winners mentioned above have excelled in their respective categories, demonstrating outstanding performance and a steadfast dedication to delivering top-notch services within a highly-competitive global marketplace.
Each UF Award represents the ultimate validation of success, with all categories being voted on by industry peers, highlighting the most forward-thinking brokers and B2B service providers that are pioneers in what is an constantly evolving sector.
Ultimate Fintech expresses its appreciation to everyone involved in this year’s UF AWARDS Global, from participants and nominees to those who cast their votes, while also extending their congratulations to the worthy winners.