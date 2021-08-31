FX option expiries for 31 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Not much to take note of for the day besides a large one for USD/CAD, as highlighted in bold. That is seen close to spot price and offers a bit of a magnet with last week's lows also resting close by at 1.2579, still not really shaken off just yet.





The 200-day moving average for the pair sits closer to 1.2539 and that arguably is the key technical support level to watch in case of any further drop.





Besides that, there isn't much to really draw the interest of traders on the day though there are some decent-sized ones for AUD/USD. That said, keep an eye out for the one on Friday at 0.7350 as that could offer some pull in price action before the NFP release.







