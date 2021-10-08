FX option expiries for 8 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of big ones to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.





It will still depend a lot on what the US jobs report has to offer later but just be wary that there are large expiries that could attract/limit any moves in the immediate aftermath.





For EUR/USD, there are large ones closer to the topside around 1.1570 to 1.1600 so that could keep any dollar weakness in reaction more contained.



The key hourly moving averages for the pair also reside at 1.1581 and 1.1604 currently so that may offer some additional resistance to any upside push.





Likewise, the large ones for USD/JPY at 111.00 may also act as a similar supportive region in case we see yields slide or if we do get to some heavy profit-taking activity in the bond market, reversing sentiment in yen pairs that we are seeing so far.





Meanwhile, the larger ones for USD/CAD at 1.2500 and AUD/USD at 0.7335 may also be key regions in limiting any gains in both the loonie and aussie respectively against the dollar should the greenback lose ground in reaction to the jobs report later.







