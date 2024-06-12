There are a few to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for AUD/USD will matter more for the session ahead at least. They are layered between 0.6615 to 0.6630 and should keep price action more contained before we get to the main events later today.

The US CPI report will be the first key hurdle for markets and the reaction after might kick some other expiries into play, depending on where prices move. But in any case, that's the more important factor rather than any expiries pull for today.

In the event that the dollar does react negatively to the report, we might see ones for EUR/USD (1.0800), GBP/USD (1.2795), and NZD/USD (0.6200) come into play alongside offers near the respective figure levels. But again, the market take on the inflation numbers will be the first and more important cue. Then only we can talk about how the expiries, technicals, and offers might limit any reaction in this scenario.

