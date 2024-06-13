There are quite a number to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD and they are layered between 1.0775 to 1.0810. Given that price action is also meddling with the key daily moving averages at 1.0788-02 currently, the expiries might help to keep things stickier in the session ahead at least. That until we get to more US data later in the day. But just be wary of a further pullback in the dollar drop from yesterday.

Then, there are ones for USD/CHF, USD/CAD, and AUD/USD which are all sitting close to the current spot levels. The expiry levels are not too technically significant but could play a role in holding prices a little before we get to US trading later in the day.

