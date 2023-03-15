There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

Those being for EUR/USD, which is likely to keep price action more stuck in around the current levels in between 1.0700 to 1.0750 before rolling off later in the day. Of course, trading sentiment is still largely influenced by the overall market mood at the moment and with calmer tones prevailing, that might also factor into the flows in the session ahead.

As for technical significance, there isn't any related to the levels above but they are large in size so it is something to be mindful about in case.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.