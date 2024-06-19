There are just two to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at the 1.0745 level. That is likely to help keep price action in the pair more muted, sticking closer to the expiries before rolling off later.

Then, there is the one for USD/CAD at the 1.3690 level. It isn't one that is technically significant as well, so the expiries could just act as a bit of a floor to any extension in price action in the session ahead.

As a reminder, it is a US holiday today. As such, there might not be much appetite to chase any moves on the day in general.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.