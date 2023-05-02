EUR/USD

- 1.0960 (€1.2bn)

- 1.0975 (€680m)

- 1.0990-00 (€1.5bn)

- 1.1050 (€500m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2300 (£375m)

- 1.2610 (£356m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3750 ($412m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6625 (A$402m)

- 0.6700-15 (A$1.4bn)

There are a couple of significant ones for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD near the 1.1000 mark, which could keep price action more trapped around current levels. That said, just be wary of the Eurozone CPI data to come later as that could see ECB pricing shift around a little and have an impact on the euro as well.

Besides that, there is one for AUD/USD at 0.6700-15 which is where price action is residing at the moment after the RBA surprise decision. That could, alongside the 200-day moving average at 0.6732, keep a lid on the upside spike before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.