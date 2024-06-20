There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at the 1.0700 mark. That will once again keep price action more contained, with downside momentum likely to meet a floor at the figure level until the expiries roll off later.

Then, there is one for GBP/USD at the 1.2700 level. Similarly, that is likely to keep price action more anchored near the figure level until we get to the BOE policy decision later in the day.

