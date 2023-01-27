There aren't any major expiries to take note of for today and I've also included the ones for month-end next week as well. Looking through, there aren't any significant ones to wrap up January either. As such, trading sentiment will revolve around the risk mood mostly but we might see a bit of a lull ahead of the FOMC meeting next week.

That said, month-end flows might factor into the equation and provide some volatility so just be mindful of that.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.