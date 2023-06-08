There are a couple of big ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD and that sits closer to the 1.0700 mark. As such, it could act as an anchor for price action or at least keep it from straying away too far to the downside before rolling off later today. If you need a reason to think the pair is not going to be doing much today, that's nearly €3 billion worth a reason to expect that.

The next big one is for USD/JPY at 140.00, with a significantly large set of expiries there. The pair is trading back under the figure level now and is keeping around its 100 and 200-hour moving averages in the region of 139.64-72 at the moment. If anything else, expect the expiries above to keep a lid on price action with more to come tomorrow as well.

And lastly, there is a decently big one for USD/CAD at the 1.3400 level. That might act alongside the 100-hour moving average, now at 1.3413, during the day in keeping any upside momentum at bay. But for the pair itself, the technical suggests sellers are in control again after running into a test of key trendline support once more yesterday:

USD/CAD daily chart

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.