Bank of Canada keeps rates unchanged at 1.75%

Sees nascent evidence that global economy is stabilizing



appropriate to maintain interest rate at current level



future Bank of Canada decisions to weigh trade against domestic resiliency



October projection for global growth appears to be intact



waning recession concerns are supporting markets



ongoing trade conflicts remain biggest risk to Outlook



commodity prices, Canadian dollar remains relatively stable



inflation around 2% consistent with economy near capacity



third-quarter investment spending growth has unexpectedly strong



expects inflation to stay close to 2% over next 2 years



continues to monitor evolution of household vulnerabilities



fiscal policy will figure in Bank of Canada is January economic outlook



The initial reaction has sent the USDCAD to the downside on the more upbeat assessment. The price has moved down to test the 100 day moving average at 1.32245. There is some buying against that level on the 1st look. The risk for shorts remains at 1.32531. That is the low price going back to October 22.











Below is the full statement from the Bank of Canada:





