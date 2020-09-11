ECB's Lane: Euro's rise dampens inflation outlook
Lane is still on a crusade to jawbone the currency lower
As much as Lane has been trying to put a lid on the currency's gains, yesterday's message from Lagarde was pretty clear i.e. they are not too concerned about the situation. That sort of overwhelms the remarks by Lane above - for now at least.
- The scale of upward revision in core inflation has been significantly muted by the appreciation of the euro exchange rate
- It should be abundantly clear that there is no room for complacency on inflation
- Headline inflation to remain negative for the rest of the year
- Governing council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments accordingly
EUR/USD is little changed on Lane's latest rant above, trading at 1.1835 currently.