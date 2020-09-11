ECB's Lane: Euro's rise dampens inflation outlook

Lane is still on a crusade to jawbone the currency lower





The scale of upward revision in core inflation has been significantly muted by the appreciation of the euro exchange rate

It should be abundantly clear that there is no room for complacency on inflation

Headline inflation to remain negative for the rest of the year

Governing council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments accordingly







EUR/USD is little changed on Lane's latest rant above, trading at 1.1835 currently.

As much as Lane has been trying to put a lid on the currency's gains, yesterday's message from Lagarde was pretty clear i.e. they are not too concerned about the situation. That sort of overwhelms the remarks by Lane above - for now at least.