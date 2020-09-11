ECB's Lane: Euro's rise dampens inflation outlook

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Lane is still on a crusade to jawbone the currency lower


  • The scale of upward revision in core inflation has been significantly muted by the appreciation of the euro exchange rate
  • It should be abundantly clear that there is no room for complacency on inflation
  • Headline inflation to remain negative for the rest of the year
  • Governing council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments accordingly
As much as Lane has been trying to put a lid on the currency's gains, yesterday's message from Lagarde was pretty clear i.e. they are not too concerned about the situation. That sort of overwhelms the remarks by Lane above - for now at least.

EUR/USD is little changed on Lane's latest rant above, trading at 1.1835 currently.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose