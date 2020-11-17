Fed nominee Judy Shelton defeated in procedural vote

Senate procedural vote on Shelton





Trump nominee for the Federal Reserve Judy Shelton is a controversial figure because she's offered vastly different and often opposing ideas on central banking and the gold standard over the years. Lately she's tried to espouse more traditional views but her critics view that as a convenient shift from someone who is aiming for 12-year term.





The deciding vote was from Mitch McConnell himself, in a twist. However I'm told that he cast the final vote as a 'no' so he can bring it back any time. With him, the vote was 47-50. Without him the vote would have been 48-49. Chuck Gassley would have made it a tie but he's quarantining over covid.





The flipside is that Democrats might gain a seat tomorrow (and Republicans lose one) when Mark Kelly is seated.

