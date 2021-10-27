Macklem Q&A: We believe there are good reasons for inflation to ease in 2022

Inflation likely to move a bit higher late this year, nearing 5% before falling to around 2% by the end of 2022

We have never reopened an economy before

Strong demand plus bottlenecks has put considerable pressure on traded goods

Shift to buying services will take some pressure of goods prices

We don't need QE anymore, we're getting closer to a full recovery

Package of monetary policy tools have worked

Supply capacity of economy is more limited than we thought

Our assumption is that 20% of excess savings accumulated during pandemic will be spent, the rest will be used as savings and to pay down debt

We will soon get a sense of whether spending is higher or lower than assumptions



