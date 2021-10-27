Macklem Q&A: We believe there are good reasons for inflation to ease in 2022

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Macklem in response to questions from reporters:

Picture of Tiff Macklem Oct 27, 2021
  • Inflation likely to move a bit higher late this year, nearing 5% before falling to around 2% by the end of 2022
  • We have never reopened an economy before
  • Strong demand plus bottlenecks has put considerable pressure on traded goods
  • Shift to buying services will take some pressure of goods prices
  • We don't need QE anymore, we're getting closer to a full recovery
  • Package of monetary policy tools have worked
  • Supply capacity of economy is more limited than we thought
  • Our assumption is that 20% of excess savings accumulated during pandemic will be spent, the rest will be used as savings and to pay down debt
  • We will soon get a sense of whether spending is higher or lower than assumptions
He has repeatedly highlighted that inflation is a global issue, which also trying to say the BOC has the power to bring inflation back to target.

With the press conference done, I can't say we learned anything new.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose