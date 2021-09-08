More comments from BOE officials on rate hike prospects
On tightening.
Earlier, BOEs Bailey said:
- MPC members were split in August 4-4 on whether the minimum conditions were met to raise interest rates
The members are now adding.
Bailey:
- I think minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met, but not sufficient for one
- too early to reach conclusion on how much business insolvencies will rise
- Banks are saying rate of repayment of Covid loans is higher than they expected but days are still early
Ramsden:
- necessary but not sufficient condition for rate rise have been met
Tenreryo:
- I do not think guidance conditions for rate rise have been met
- BOE should look at medium-term inflation pressures, supply is currently temporarily disruptive
- demand still has some way to go to get back to where it was headed before Covid
- premature tightening risks causing scarring
Broadbent:
- I think minimum conditions for a rate hike have been met, but need to focus on medium-term