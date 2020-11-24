RBNZ Governor Orr says low interest rates ensure the NZD remains competitive
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference following the Bank's Financial Stability Report released earlier.
Link to the news conference live is here
More:
- intends to work with the government on long term goals of housing affordability
- says already taking housing prices into account in monetary policy decisions
- says no concerns about the independence of the central bank
- we will consider our macroprudential toolkit
- debt to income may be an option
--
ps. ICYMI the big news out of NZ yesterday (read from the bottom up for the chronology):