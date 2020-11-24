RBNZ Governor Orr says low interest rates ensure the NZD remains competitive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference following the Bank's Financial Stability Report released earlier. 

Link to the news conference live is here

More:
  • intends to work with the government on long term goals of housing affordability
  • says already taking housing prices into account in monetary policy decisions
  • says no concerns about the independence of the central bank
  • we will consider our macroprudential toolkit
  • debt to income may be an option


--


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose