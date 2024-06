Greg had the scuttlebutt on this earlier:

A spokesman for Holzmann confirmed the dissent, due to recent economic data:

“Data-driven decisions should be data-driven decisions”

On May 28 Holzmann indicated he was in favour of a cut: “as things stand now, I would support a cut next week, but I will also warn that there should be no automaticity about further moves.” Inflation data on May 31 seems to have changed his mind.