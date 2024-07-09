Newswires with info on wage growth in the euro zone, data via the latest, June, Indeed Wage Tracker. The European Central Bank use this survey in policy deliberations, frequently referred to by chief economist at the bank, Lane.

Salaries for jobs advertised on the Indeed website were up 3.7% year-on-year in June

from 3.5% in the previous three months

still below a post-pandemic peak of 5.4%

Indeed comment:

"Wage growth has been stable or falling in France, Germany and Ireland, and is already at or close to pre-pandemic levels in those countries. But in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, wage growth has been picking up and remains high."

The latest rise is not too far from ECB projections.