BNZ note "softness returns" to the NZ jobs market

BNZ on the latest, November, SEEK employment report from New Zealand

September's big jump in job advertising has been followed by softer months that have essentially given up those gains, with November's print falling a seasonally adjusted 0.8%, after easing back 0.3% in October.

This has all but flattened off the trend measure.

This advanced just 0.1% in November.

Flatness was also indicated by its annual rate of increase subsiding to -1.0%, while the seasonally adjusted index was down 0.8% compared to November 2018.



(bolding above is mine)





More:

We wouldn't want to make too much of monthly data, of course. Having said this, we note there has also been weakness in the new monthly filled-jobs series published by Statistics New Zealand. This decreased 0.4% in October, after easing 0.3% in September. This reduced its annual rate of growth to 0.9% - warning that the Q4 Household Labour Force Survey results might be patchy.

---

Earlier in the session NZD traded higher on the government promise of infrastructure spending:















