Buy the FTSE100 in November?

Once a year trading anyone?

Here is a great seasonal strategy that you may want to consider. Perhaps you have never traded indexes and you would like to. Maybe you manage your own personal pension provision. Well take a look at this chart below of the FTSE 100. There is a saying in Wall St that says 'sell in May, and go away'. Looking at the chart you can see that the return on the FTSE 100 if you bought from May through to October each year since 1984 would have given you minimal returns. However, buying from November through to April would have exceeded the return of the FTSE100.





So, buy in November, but sell in May. For the UK buy on fireworks night and sell in May. This superior return holds true for all the major indices too.



