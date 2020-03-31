California sees 17% rise in coronavirus cases to 6,932

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

California is third-worst state

  • Deaths rise to 150
  • Governor says 657 people are in ICU and 1617 hospitalized
California was one of the earliest hotspots but numbers haven't risen like New York but a 17% rise today in the number of cases is worrisome.

The governor also noted that 1.6 million of Californians have now filed for unemployment benefits.
