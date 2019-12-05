Canada Ivey purchasing managers index for November 60.0 versus 48.2 last month

Ivey purchasing managers index for November 2019





Employment 50.3 versus 47.2



inventory 59.1 versus 45.6



supplier delivery 52.7 versus 45.1



price is 54.9 versus 57.0



3 month average 52.3 versus 52.5 last month

ForexLive

The Ivey purchasing managers index for November soared to 60.0 from 48.2 last month. Although a shock, the PMI data can be quite volatile a few months ago the index moved to 60.6 only to fall down to 48.7 in the next month.