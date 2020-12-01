Canada Q3 GDP +40.5% q/q annualized vs +47.9% expected

Canada third quarter GDP data


  • Largest quarterly gain on record
  • Prior was -38.7%
  • GDP +8.9% y/y vs -11.3% in Q2
  • September GDP +0.8% m/m vs +0.9% expected
  • August GDP +1.2% m/m
  • Sept GDP -3.9% y/y vs -2.9% exp
  • Aug GDP -3.8% y/y
  • Housing investment +30.2% q/q and +10.3% y/y
  • Household spending +13.0% vs -13.6% in Q2
A $381.6B deficit doesn't buy what it used to.

Inventories were a drag as companies drew down $33.1, leaving the stock to sales ratio at the lowest since Q4 2018. That should be a tailwind in upcoming data.

The household savings rate also remains extremely high at 14.6% but down from a record 27.5% in Q2. Before the pandemic, it was at 2.0% in Q4 of last year.

Canada GDP qq
The report is also a reminder that estimating GDP down to 0.1 pp is a fool's errand. Canadian benchmark revisions moved GDP from 3.17% to 3.04% for 2017, and revised up from 2.01% to 2.43% for 2018, and from 1.66% to 1.86% for 2019.
