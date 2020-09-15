Canada to hit US with retaliatory tariffs today

Trudeau to respond to aluminum tariffs

The US hit Canada with aluminum tariffs once again yesterday and today Trudeau will respond. The government has said they will respond dollar-for-dollar.





According to Bloomberg:



The government hasn't indicated exactly what products will be targeted, but the list of potential goods includes appliances, drink cans, office furniture, bicycles and golf clubs.

The risk is that the US retaliates against the retaliation. In the past, Canada has targeted exports from the states of Congressional leaders, like whiskey from Kentucky (Mitch McConnell).

