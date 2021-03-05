CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR long position trimmed. GBP longs is the largest since April 2018

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, March 2, 2021


  • EUR long 126K vs 138K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K
  • GBP long 36K vs 31K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
  • JPY long 19K vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K 
  • CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. Unchanged
  • AUD long 6K vs 2K short last week. Position swings too long via a 8K increase.
  • NZD long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD long 15K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
Highlights:
  • The GBP long position is the largest since April 2018.
  • The EUR had the largest position swing with a decline of 12K of the still healthy long position
  • The AUD that position swung from short to long this week with an 8K change
  • All the major currencies are long versus the US dollar
