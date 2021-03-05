Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR long position trimmed. GBP longs is the largest since April 2018
Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, March 2, 2021
- EUR long 126K vs 138K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K
- GBP long 36K vs 31K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
- JPY long 19K vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K
- CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. Unchanged
- AUD long 6K vs 2K short last week. Position swings too long via a 8K increase.
- NZD long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CAD long 15K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- Last week's report
Highlights:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- The GBP long position is the largest since April 2018.
- The EUR had the largest position swing with a decline of 12K of the still healthy long position
- The AUD that position swung from short to long this week with an 8K change
- All the major currencies are long versus the US dollar
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close