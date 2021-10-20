China new home prices in September +3.8% y/y (prior +4.2%)
For the m/m no change, 0% (vs. prior +0.2%)
The heightened concerns over the property sector kicked off by Evergrande's debt repayment woes led to fewer bids for homes in China in September. Weighing on the figures somewhat for the September month.
ADDED ... to another decimal place the result is -0.08% m/m for new home prices, first fall since April 2015
- only 27 of 70 major cities saw new house prices rise
- in the secondary market -0.19%, down for the 2nd month
Recap of the China headlines so far today - its been active:
- China 1 and 5 year LPR both left unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%
- China has suspended its imports from another Australian meatworks
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4069 (vs. estimate at 6.4090)
- China says foreign direct investment January-September is +19.6% y/y
- China's most active futures for thermal & coking coal, coke all limit down
- IMF's Berger says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now, but ...
- China state media says that the expectation of a RRR cut from the PBOC in Q4 has fallen
- China's state planner threatens coal market intervention