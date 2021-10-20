China new home prices in September +3.8% y/y (prior +4.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

For the m/m no change, 0% (vs. prior +0.2%) 

The heightened concerns over the property sector kicked off by Evergrande's debt repayment woes led to fewer bids for homes in China in September. Weighing on the figures somewhat for the September month. 

ADDED ... to another decimal place the result is -0.08% m/m for new home prices, first fall since  April 2015
  • only 27 of 70 major cities saw new house prices rise
  • in the secondary market -0.19%, down for the 2nd month

Recap of the China headlines so far today - its been active:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose