CNBC reporter confirms US offer to China on trade

CNBC's Eunice Yoon adds a detail

Yoon reports -- citing sources -- that the US offer to China on trade "is true" but also adds that the snapback provision to re-impose tariffs is two-way so that China will also have the option if the US breaks its promises.



What's still not clear is what tariffs the US is demanding that China remove.





: a second tweet from Yoon is a bit less enthusiastic and says that it will be tough for China to agree to hard targets on purchases because of WTO rules.