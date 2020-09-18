Copper set for more gains? 

Green tech benefits copper prices

With green technology relying heavily on copper for conducting electricity via wiring and conductors the need for copper is expected to grow in the coming weeks and months ahead.





One near term potential boost for copper may be the approaching US elections.





President Trump plans to spend more on roads, bridges, and airports and has signalled little interest in 'green' investments. On the other hand Joe Biden has said he will spend around $2 trillion over four years to improve infrastructure, create zero-emissions, public transport and create clean energy jobs.





So, a Biden Presidency is. boost to green tech spending. That will be a boost for further copper demand and copper prices. Copper breaking out of key weekly trend line now.



