Crude oil futures settle at $73.98

The price last Friday closed at $71.82. The low price on Tuesday reached $69.39. At the low, the price tested its rising 100 day moving average near the same level.





For the week, the gain is $2.16 or 3.00%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $73.98. That is up $0.68 or 0.93%. The high price reached $74.27. The low price extended to $72.81. The high price today was able to extend above the July 30 swing high at $74.23, but the momentum could not be sustained and the price backed off into the close.