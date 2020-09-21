Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA speaker

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is speaking today, Tuesday 22 September 2020  

  • at 0030 GMT
  • Topic is The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy - at Australian Industry Group conference
  • Given that topic there are sure to be pertinent comments. 
Also on the agenda:
2330 GMT Australia consumer confidence weekly survey, ANZ/Roy Morgan
  • prior 92.4
0130 GMT weekly jobs and wages data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 

