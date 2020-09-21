Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA speaker

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is speaking today, Tuesday 22 September 2020

at 0030 GMT

Topic is The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy - at Australian Industry Group conference

Given that topic there are sure to be pertinent comments.

Also on the agenda:

2330 GMT Australia consumer confidence weekly survey, ANZ/Roy Morgan

prior 92.4

0130 GMT weekly jobs and wages data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics



