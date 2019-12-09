A light one ahead of what will be a busy week in markets













Looking ahead, there isn't much on the calendar today to shift the dial in markets.





But things should heat up during the week though as we have plenty more notable data releases alongside key central bank meetings (Fed, SNB, ECB) and the UK election as well as the countdown to the US-China tariffs deadline on 15 December.





ForexLive 0645 GMT - Switzerland November unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Labour market conditions in the Swiss economy remain tight and this should reaffirm that, although there are worries that unemployment is starting to creep higher amid some economic weakness this year.





0700 GMT - Germany October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general read of trade conditions in the German economy, focus will be on the exports reading once again for any signs of further weakness as we look towards Q4 data.





0730 GMT - Bank of France November industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . An indication of industrial sentiment towards the French economy. Low-tier data.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 December

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone December Sentix investor confidence survey

An indication of investor sentiment towards the euro area economy, which remains rather weak with global trade tensions still persisting for the most part. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're ready to get things going again in the second trading week of December.