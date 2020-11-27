A light one on the data docket as thin holiday conditions are set to continue





The dollar is keeping mildly softer still but there isn't much to read into the changes amid the Thanksgiving holiday for the time being. EUR/USD is still keeping buoyed above 1.1900 but buyers are showing little poise to go chasing an extended break for now.





USD/JPY is dragged back lower to just under 104.00 on a break below its key hourly moving averages with bond yields slipping a little on the day.





The aussie keeps higher in search of a test of 0.7400 with the year's high at 0.7414 a level to be mindful of. The kiwi stays underpinned above 0.7000 as buyers are targeting a test of its June 2018 highs around 0.7050-60.





The pound is keeping more tepid as the Brexit saga drags on with negotiations set to continue in London, although there are questions surrounding Barnier's attendance.





Cable is still keeping under 1.3400 and buyers' resolve is continuing to be tested closer to the 100-hour moving average, now seen at 1.3352.





Elsewhere, gold is still keeping a defense of $1,800 for now at least with the 200-day moving average also helping to provide some support close to the figure level. The consolidation between $1,800 and $1,818 continues for the time being.





Looking ahead, it is likely going to be a quiet affair once again with US markets observing a partial holiday and most market participants will be out with an extended break until the start of trading next week.





0700 GMT - Germany October import price index

Prior release can be found here . A proxy and lagging indicator of price pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0745 GMT - France November preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . French inflation is expected to keep more subdued close to flat levels, showing little signs of any jump in price pressures towards the year-end. The same should apply to the rest of the region as well in the readings next week.





0745 GMT - France Q3 final GDP figures

The preliminary release can be found here . The market has long moved on from Q3 data, so the release here will do little else but reaffirm the strongest rebound in economic output after a record decline in Q2 amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.





0745 GMT - France October consumer spending data

The data here will reflect activity before the tighter restrictions begin, so consumption is expected to be relatively more upbeat but that belies the current sentiment.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone November economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Amid tighter restrictions and the heightened virus situation across the region, economic confidence is expected to take a dip with concerns surrounding the outlook part of the consideration moving forward.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.