Equities keep a better mood to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US futures extend gains to over 1% on the day now

E-minis
Meanwhile, European stocks are also maintaining their advance with the DAX up by 2% alongside other major indices which are matching the gains.ForexLive

That may be the reason why the dollar was nudged a little lower but there really isn't much significant movement in the currencies space just yet today.

AUD/USD climbed from 0.6225 to 0.6240 but is now back down to 0.6230. Meanwhile, USD/JPY has barely budged and is still trading around 108.85-95 for the most part.

Notably, the bond market is hinting at more of a mixed mood with US 10-year yields down by 2.5 bps to 0.747% currently. Again, all eyes are on the key risk events later today so the session is likely to result in more choppy trading more than anything else.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose