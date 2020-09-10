European equities little changed at the open

All eyes on the ECB and Wall Street today

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

This fits the mood seen in US futures, which are keeping closer to flat levels as we get the session going. The market is pretty much caught between two mindsets at the moment i.e. buy the dip or diving into the deep end, after the bounce in US stocks yesterday.





The more tepid mood today reflects that there is still a psychological battle ongoing with the ECB also set to offer some added cues later in the trading day as well.



