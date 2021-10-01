European equities off to a rough start on the day

Major indices down over 1% in Europe at the open

Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.5%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.6%





US futures are seen down roughly 0.8% to 0.9% across the board at the moment, so the overall risk mood is looking rather dour as we get the session underway.





Supply bottlenecks, inflation worries, and a stalemate in Congress are among the issues that are getting investors nervous. Take your pick. If not, one can also attribute it to a pullback from recent highs with the transition from September to October also being one of the weaker periods for equities in general during the year.



