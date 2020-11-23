European equities open higher to start the day

Vaccine optimism guides the way to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are seen up ~0.5% while Nasdaq futures are up ~0.3% as we get things underway in European morning trade.





The AstraZeneca vaccine news earlier is helping to feed some added optimism to start the day but investors will have shortened time to stick with the push and pull narrative this week amid the Thanksgiving holiday.





In the currencies space, we're little changed from Asia with the dollar slightly weaker as the pound leads gains. Cable touches 1.3340, extending a break above 1.3300.



