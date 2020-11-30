Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer tone observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%
This mirrors the mood in S&P 500 futures, which are seen down by 0.8% currently while Nasdaq futures are down by 0.4% to start the session.

Equities are in a softer mood to start the new week but just be mindful that it is month-end trading so the pullback here may be in some parts flow-related following an outstanding November month for global stocks in general.

