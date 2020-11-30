Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

A softer tone observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%





Equities are in a softer mood to start the new week but just be mindful that it is month-end trading so the pullback here may be in some parts flow-related following an outstanding November month for global stocks in general.





This mirrors the mood in S&P 500 futures, which are seen down by 0.8% currently while Nasdaq futures are down by 0.4% to start the session.