Eurozone November preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 December 2020





Prior -0.3%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%





Euro area inflation continues to keep more subdued with the readings unchanged from November, as core inflation stays at a record low. The ECB will be taking added action next month to deal with the fallout from the virus crisis and they will be hoping it will inadvertently spur higher price pressures going into next year as well.