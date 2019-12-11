FOMC decision preview – focus on the dots

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

The Fed decisions is due at 1900 GMT (2 pm ET)

Market volatility has been strangled in 2019 and a good chunk of the reason is central bank policy. With central banks committed to unprecedented levels of monetary policy accommodation, and all of the major central banks shadowing the Fed's every move, there's no longer any need for currencies to be jumping around.

