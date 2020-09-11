ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Drift lower for the US dollar
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 11 September 2020
Asia's Friday session has been devoid of news and data to shift FX rates about. Nevertheless there has been a small loss of ground for the US dollar pretty much across the board on a retracement of the US session moves.
EUR/USD hit lows very early(late US afternoon) under 1.1815 before ticking slowly higher to 1.1840. AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD - all followed a similar pattern against the USD.
USD/JPY and USD/CHF are little changed.
Ahead for the rest of Friday is the US CPI data, which could well impact on equity sentiment if its seen as providing any reason for more or less from the Federal Reserve, it could be yet another day of gyrations for US stocks. Also on the agenda is an appearance from ECB head economist Phillip Lane, the chap who gave EUR a kick lower a week ago or so.
Finally, please join me on Monday morning for the usual (very) early opening of the new FX week. Last Monday (Sep. 7) we had a slew of Brexit trade talk related headlines which set the tone for the entire week on GBP as it slid, and slipped, and slid and slid some more. Not every Monday AM is as impactful, of course, but it never hurts to stay in touch.Weak week for GBP: