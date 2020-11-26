ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin back under $18,000

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 26 November 2020

Asia FX traded in small ranges today ahead of the long US holiday coming up for Thanksgiving.

There was little news flow of importance for the major traded forex pairs although the Bank of Korea did announce its latest policy decision (on hold) and promised intervention on the won if FX markets behave in a herd-like manner, adding that the appreciation in the won (KRW) has been too fast.

For data it was the New Zealand trade balance and Australian capex figures. Neither had too much impact on the session.

The USD has traded just a little weaker; EUR, GBP are both up a touch while AUD and NZD are net little changed. Gold has moved a few dollars higher.

As I post BTC is getting sold off in a sharpish move down under 18k (hovering around there as I go to print).





Note that US markets are closed on Thursday.